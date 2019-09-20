Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

ET stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,417,810,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $938,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $624,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

