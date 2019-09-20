EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Up 8.4%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.85 and last traded at $68.07, 1,059,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 338,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in EnerSys by 50.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth $202,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.