ENI (NYSE:E) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on E. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Santander upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.9545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ENI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ENI by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 140,044 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ENI by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its position in ENI by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.