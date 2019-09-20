Espers (ESP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $623,648.00 and $13.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Espers has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00952223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00227682 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

