Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,449,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,427,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 596,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Insiders sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.