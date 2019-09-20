Ethereum Cash Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $96,346.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00211001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.01215468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017774 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.