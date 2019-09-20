ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.30, approximately 13,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.