eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.02

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 6040799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research report on Monday, August 12th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research report on Friday.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

eve Sleep Company Profile (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.