Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Evergy traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $65.59, with a volume of 445543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,143.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,244,000 after buying an additional 2,094,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,803 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $46,333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 781,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $44,363,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Evergy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.