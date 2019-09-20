Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) is Energy Income Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820,877 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 49,022 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 4.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $231,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.97.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

