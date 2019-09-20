Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSE EXPR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,361. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Express has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Express by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Express by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Express by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

