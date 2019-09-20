Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.85. 1,357,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,839. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $536.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $23,578,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,872 shares of company stock valued at $486,967,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.