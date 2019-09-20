Factom Trading Up 8.3% This Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Factom has a total market cap of $32.62 million and $30,553.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Factom has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00032557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,842,778 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

