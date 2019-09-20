FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Set at $252.00 by DA Davidson

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) received a $252.00 price target from investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.29. 494,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.15. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

