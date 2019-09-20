FairCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. FairCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $546.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FairCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00943803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00225459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairCoin

FairCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

