Family Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Family Management Corp grew its position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp owned 0.94% of Great Ajax worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AJX opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Great Ajax Corp has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.