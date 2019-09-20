Family Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Family Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.74. 148,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $63.17.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

