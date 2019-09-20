Family Management Corp Has $4.02 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,070,000 after buying an additional 195,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

