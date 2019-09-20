Family Management Corp Sells 8,871 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCA. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $14.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

