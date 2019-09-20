Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.83. Famous Dave’s of America shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Famous Dave’s of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Famous Dave’s of America had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Famous Dave’s of America stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Famous Dave’s of America worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

