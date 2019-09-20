FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $184.00 by Wolfe Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $184.00 target price from Wolfe Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,704. FedEx has a 12 month low of $147.82 and a 12 month high of $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

