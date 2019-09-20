FGL (NYSE:FG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,655,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 816,751 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FG shares. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.01.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

In other news, Director Patrick Baird purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 197,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,443,844 shares of company stock worth $11,119,262 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in FGL by 722.7% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FGL during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FGL by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FGL by 133.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in FGL by 3,462.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 604,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

