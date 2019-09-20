FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FG. Citigroup decreased their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of FG opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FGL will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 78,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $620,649.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Baird purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,816 shares in the company, valued at $264,333.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,443,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,262 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Returns Management LLC purchased a new position in FGL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

