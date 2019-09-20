Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Plans — Dividend of $0.30

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 22,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,232. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

