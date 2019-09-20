Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Declares $0.14 — Dividend

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 37,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

