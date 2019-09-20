Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Announces $0.94 — Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $318.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,927. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $243.01 and a 1 year high of $327.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.06 and a 200-day moving average of $310.95.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

