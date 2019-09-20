Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 382.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 412.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.