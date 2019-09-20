Financial Review: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) versus Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SINA and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 4 5 0 2.56 Avid Technology 1 2 1 0 2.00

SINA presently has a consensus target price of $63.93, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given SINA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SINA is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SINA and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 1.45 $125.56 million $1.70 25.12 Avid Technology $413.28 million 0.64 -$10.67 million $0.12 51.67

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology. SINA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 6.84% 3.80% 2.38% Avid Technology -0.99% -11.13% 6.95%

Risk & Volatility

SINA has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SINA beats Avid Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

