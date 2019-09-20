Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.14

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 3439640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Get Finisar alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Finisar by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 50,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Finisar by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.