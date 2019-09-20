Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0035 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $95,045.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00081747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00390493 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007067 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000933 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

