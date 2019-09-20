First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $44,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.91. 5,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,136. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.