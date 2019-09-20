Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $122.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $12,121,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

