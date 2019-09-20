FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Plans — Dividend of $0.09

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of QLVD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.