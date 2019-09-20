FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) to Issue $0.29 — Dividend

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GUNR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.78. 179,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $34.33.

