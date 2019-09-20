FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:IQDE)

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA:IQDE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

