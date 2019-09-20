Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Set at $12.00 by Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) received a $12.00 price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

F stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,601,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,468,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares in the company, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

