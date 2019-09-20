Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), approximately 10,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.40 ($0.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.60.

Foresight VCT Company Profile (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.