Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Set at $86.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 514.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.