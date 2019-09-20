Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $34,579.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,526.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,369 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $234,000.

FOXF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.