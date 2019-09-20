Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.53, approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.19% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

