Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,928 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,364.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,553 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,039.13.

On Friday, July 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,950.00.

Shares of FEIM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

