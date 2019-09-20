Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. 9,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,109. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

