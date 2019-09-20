FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Livecoin and Binance. FunFair has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $755,052.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, Ethfinex, C2CX, ABCC, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.