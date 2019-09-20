G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.35.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.