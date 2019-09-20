G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.57, 734,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 386,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.