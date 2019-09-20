GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Down 1.1%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

About GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.