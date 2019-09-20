Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 745,437 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 268,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $16.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.82, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Galane Gold (CVE:GG)

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.