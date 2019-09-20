Gear4music (LON:G4M) Trading Up 2.5%

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), approximately 726 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear4music in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.43. The company has a market cap of $41.89 million and a P/E ratio of -285.71.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

