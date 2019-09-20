Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Genesco by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

