Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,867. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genmab A/S stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

